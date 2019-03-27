WATCH LIVE: UNSC Holds Meeting on Syria Amid US Recognition of Golan Heights

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected to discuss the situation in Syria during a meeting in New York after US President Donald Trump formally recognised Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights earlier this week.

Previously, Russia, Syria, Iran, Turkey and many other countries condemned the US president's executive order, while France, Germany, and the UK confirmed they won't recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian territory.

The Golan Heights were seized by Israel from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967. Fourteen years later, the Israeli parliament unilaterally proclaimed sovereignty over the territory; however, the UNSC declared that the motion was "null and void and without international legal effect".

