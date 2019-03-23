Register
    From left, Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Western Wall tunnels synagogue in Jerusalem's Old City on 21 March, 2019

    Pompeo’s VIDEO Shows ‘Third Temple’ Model, Sparks Fears Over Biblical End Times

    © AP Photo / Abir Sultan/Pool Image via AP
    The video also shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo singling out President Trump’s decision to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights; the occupied Syrian land was described by Pompeo as “hard-fought real estate”.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has published a video of his visit to Israel on his Twitter page, which omits Muslim shrines in Jerusalem but includes a model of the Third Temple there.

    The footage shows Pompeo visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall in Jerusalem, which is followed by a model of the Third Temple.

    Some Jewish groups want to erect the structure on the Temple Mount and have triggered concerns that Muslim sites such as the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque would be affected. The Temple Mount is one of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims, Christians and Jews.

    Most Jewish-Orthodox scholars believe that the Third Temple will be rebuilt by the Jewish Messiah; an event that some believe may herald the end of the world. An apocalyptic mood was reflected in Twitter users’ reactions to Pompeo’s Jerusalem tour.

    In Pompeo’s video, the Third Temple model is accompanied by his  mentioning US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights; the occupied land was described by Pompeo as “hard-fought real estate” and an “important place”.

    In a separate development, he told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Thursday that as a Christian, he “certainly believes it’s possible" that “President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace".

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Trump’s Golan Heights Remarks Bring the Middle East on ‘the Brink of New Crisis’ – Erdogan
    On Thursday, Trump tweeted that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability.”

    The Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly underlining that the Jewish state would not meet Syria's demands that it retreat to the 1967 lines because they were “indefensible”.

