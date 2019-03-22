Register
    US Sanctions on Chinese Firms Over Alleged Dealings With DPRK Unlawful - Beijing

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China considers the US decision to impose sanctions on two of its companies for allegedly violating North Korea sanctions unlawful and a step in the wrong direction in terms of Beijing-Washington cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday.

    "China opposes the application of extraterritorial jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions based on the domestic laws of this or that country … We call on the United States to stop such illegal actions in order to avoid damaging bilateral cooperation on relevant issues," Geng stressed.

    He underlined that China respected all UN resolutions on North Korea.

    "China strictly and fully complies with all UN resolutions on the DPRK [North Korea]. If any Chinese companies or individuals violate the relevant resolutions, each of these cases will be considered in accordance with Chinese law," the diplomat added.

    The day before, the US Department of the Treasury announced that it had imposed sanctions on two shipping companies based in China — Dalian Haibo International Freight and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding — for allegedly violating "international and US" North Korea sanctions.

    The Treasury Department said in its release that Dalian Haibo violated the sanctions by providing goods and services to North Korea's Paeksol Trading company, while Liaoning Danxing used deceptive shipping practices that enabled North Korean procurement officials based in Europe to purchase goods.

