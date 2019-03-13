US Might Use Anti-Huawei Style Actions Against 'Russian Threat' - EU Lawmaker

"I feel some type of indirect activities will follow. If we evaluate the whole activity around suspect Huawei hard and software intelligence use by the Chinese government, I am sure some similar mechanism is prepared to be used in the case of replacement of any Russian technology as well as primary materials," Jaromir Kohlicek, an EU lawmaker from the Czech Republic, said.
However, foreign states should be smart enough to decline aid funds from the United States on countering the alleged threat coming from Russia if that support is solely dedicated to nurturing the anti-Russian sentiment, the lawmaker noted.
"If there is just some type of support of the various ‘think tanks’ or NGO concentrated strictly to the development of Russophobic ideas, the refusal of this money has to be quite a logical step of any responsible government," Kohlicek added.
Andrea Picchielli, a member of the Italian right-wing Lega party, told Sputnik that many European countries, especially the ones in Eastern Europe, were likely to accept US financial aid "with great pleasure."
"They will modernise their military arsenal and also the countries that don't belong to NATO and are part of this financial project, will take the American aid and in future they could also accept Russian aid, playing a neutral role that facilitates only their economic interests," Picchielli said.
The foreign policy of the incumbent US president does not seem to differ from former administration under Barack Obama as evidenced by the aid package against Russia, the lawmaker noted.
"Trump's strategy is also not quite as much of a break from former President Barack Obama's as it might seem. He [Trump] continues with the traditional American foreign policy of containing Russia in Asia and in Europe," Picchielli added.
Huawei has recently faced allegations of links to the Chinese government and even involvement in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. In mid-August, Trump enacted legislation banning government agencies from using services from Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese company, against the background of the ongoing scandal.
