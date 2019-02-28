Register
20:24 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    View of the Limassol city in the Cyprus. (File)

    Cypriot Minister Hopes EU's anti-Russia Sanctions to Be Abandoned

    © Sputnik / Boris Babanov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    221

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said in his comments to Sputnik on Thursday that he hoped that the EU sanctions imposed on Russia as well as Moscow's retaliatory measures in the form of food embargo would be abandoned, but argued, at the same time, that it would happen only when the political environment allowed.

    "I hope that political developments will take a direction which will enable us all to put sanctions and counter-sanctions behind us. But this will happen only when political circumstances allow," Georgiades indicated.

    The minister added that the European Union was taking decisions on the restrictions on the basis of its own criteria.

    "I do not think that the European Union is taking decisions on behalf of anyone else," the minister stressed.

    In December, the Council of the European Union extended economic sanctions targeting Russia, which the bloc introduced in connection with the Ukrainian crisis, until July 31, 2019.

    On Foreign Investments

    Cyprus is experiencing an influx of investments, despite the country introducing stricter requirements for its so-called golden passport program, under which rich investors can acquire citizenship in exchange for investments, Georgiades told Sputnik.

    "On the contrary, what we are seeing is the influx of investments, which are real investments… So no more shell companies with only registered offices. So real investments with real presence. This is what we are aiming for. And this is what we are seeing," Georgiades said, asked if new rules affected investment in the country.

    The minister stressed that the new regulations did not target investors from any particular countries.

    "We all have to operate under rules and regulations which are different, a bit more demanding, but this does not mean that it is a signal against foreign investments or against Russian investments. We are open for Russian business as much we are open to any foreign business within a very credible regulatory framework," Georgiades emphasized.

    The Greek Cypriot flag hangs during a memorial ceremony at the Tymvos of Makedonitissas in Nicosia, Cyprus.
    © AFP 2018 / Yiannis Kourtoglou
    Plan to Establish Port in Cyprus for Gaza-Bound Goods 'Fantastical' - Analyst
    Investor citizenship schemes are in place in about 20 EU countries. However, Cyprus, along with Bulgaria and Malta, has less strict eligibility rules and does not have any requirements regarding physical residence or any other genuine connections with the country.

    Earlier in February, the island nation introduced stricter eligibility rules for their "golden passport" program, depriving investors whose applications were rejected earlier by other EU countries of citizenship opportunities. The measure was approved just a month after an EU report recommended that Cyprus abolish the controversial program, arguing that foreign nationals might acquire citizenship in order to launder money or avoid paying taxes.

    Related:

    Germany Not Interested in Anti-Russia Sanctions - Economy Minister
    EU Extends Anti-Russia Sanctions, Adds 8 More Individuals to List - Source
    Russia Switches to Domestic Composites for MC-21 Airliner Thanks to US Sanctions
    EU Made Decision on Russia Sanctions Over Kerch Strait Incident - Austrian FM
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, EU, Russia, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse