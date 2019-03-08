Register
15:30 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, walks with Ivanka Trump at the Royal Court Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Kushner Accused of 'Going Rogue' After Barring Officials From Meeting With MBS

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    130

    Earlier, US House Democrats asked Attorney General William Barr to open a criminal case against Trump's son-in-law amid media reports that the president had ordered White House officials to give him top secret security clearance despite his unreported contacts with over 100 foreign individuals.

    Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is facing heat from officials in Congress and staff from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia amid reports that he'd held secret, closed door conversations with Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman late last month.

    Embassy staffers were not briefed on or given details about Kushner's February trip, nor the meetings he'd held with members of the Saudi Royal Family, with only one senior State Department official, whose portfolio is focused on Iran, in attendance during the meetings, sources with knowledge of the trip told The Daily Beast. 

    "The Royal Court was handling the entire schedule," one congressional source complained, with others frustrated about the lack of information about the content of the conversations between senior Trump officials and their Saudi counterparts.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    US House Democrats Seek Criminal Probe of Jared Kushner Over Security Clearance
    The White House denied the reporting, saying it was "not true" and that Daily Beast's sources were "misinformed."

    Speaking to The Independent, Naveed Jamali, a former US Defence Department intelligence officer and ex-FBI asset, told The Independent that the Trump administration's deployment of Kushner to meet with top foreign officials "blurred the lines of communication" between government agencies, making it unclear who – diplomatic officials or members of the president's family, spoke for the US government.

    "We know there is a flawed system by the fact that Jared Kushner has a security clearance," Jamali alleged, pointing to Kushner's reported omission of his contacts with more than 100 foreign persons on his security clearance forms.

    Walter Shaub, a senior adviser to the Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington (CREW) nonprofit, voiced concern over Kushner's "secret meetings," asking whether "conflicts of interests" were at play.

    Kushner is known to have a close, personal relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Late last year, intelligence officials and people familiar with internal White House deliberations told US media that the two men became close soon after Trump's election, dropping formalities and referring to one another on a first-name basis, and communicating on how to further improve US-Saudi relations.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (C) welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (2-R) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Democrats Start Investigation of Trump Administration’s Dealings with Saudi Arabia
    On Tuesday, a group of Democratic congressmen asked the DoJ to open a criminal investigation against Kushner over alleged "false statements" in his security clearance application.

    The request follows the start of a congressional probe into the Trump administration's dealings with Saudi Arabia last month after multiple reports by whistleblowers claiming the White House has been pushing forward with plans to provide the Kingdom with access to nuclear weapons technology.

    Related:

    US House Democrats Seek Criminal Probe of Jared Kushner Over Security Clearance
    Kushner Files Motion to Dismiss DNC Lawsuit
    Trump Demands WH to Grant Kushner Top Security Clearance Amid US Intel Concerns
    Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity - Kushner
    Tags:
    diplomatic protocol, etiquette, secrecy, complaints, talks, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Jared Kushner, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse