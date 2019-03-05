US House Democrats Seek Criminal Probe of Jared Kushner Over Security Clearance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congressmen Ted Lieu and Don Beyer wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday asked the US Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner after a media report that Trump ordered White House officials to give Kushner a top secret security clearance.

“We are deeply disturbed by recent reports that President Trump ordered his Chief of Staff, John Kelly, to grant Jared Kushner a security clearance, overruling intelligence officials who raised concerns about the clear national security risks of doing so,” the letter said.

Beyer and Lieu explained in the letter that Kushner omitted to report contacts with more than 100 foreign persons on his clearance forms, including the Russian ambassador to the United States.

“[W]e request that the Department of Justice open an immediate investigation to determine if Mr Kushner is criminally liable for his false statements," the letter said.

US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings recently launched a probe of the White House security clearance process, also prompted by media reports of Trump’s intervention in Kushner’s security clearance.

Democrats, after taking control of the House of Representatives in November midterm elections, have launched, or otherwise threatened to launch, dozens of investigations of Trump as well as members of his administration.