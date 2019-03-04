China Suspects Detained Canadian Ex-Diplomat of Espionage - Reports

Chinese-Canadian ties have further strained after the detention of two Canadian citizens, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, shortly after Huawei executive's arrest. Chinese authorities have denied the allegations that the move was Beijing's retaliation, insisting that the two men posed a threat to national security.

China suspects one of two detained Canadians, Michael Kovrig, of spying, the country's state-run media reported.

According to Reuters citing a statement by the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission on its microblog, China has accused ex-diplomat Kovrig of stealing state secrets which were passed on to him from another detained Canadian national, businessman Michael Spavor.

The reports follow the decision by the Canadian Department of Justice to grant authorization to proceed with the extradition process in the case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The British Columbia Supreme Court has scheduled an appearance date for March 6 to confirm the extradition authorization and to set the date for the extradition hearing, the press release said.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1, 2018 at the United States' request, reportedly for failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canadian authorities immediately release the Chinese national.

