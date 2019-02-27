'Go Ask Snowden': Huawei Chief Slams US Spying Habits in Ongoing Feud

Targeted commentary by Huawei's rotating chairman Guo Ping comes in retaliation to US accusations against the company that it is a security risk and is linked to the Chinese government, allowing for snooping and illegal access to users' personal information.

"PRISM, PRISM, on the wall, who is the most trustworthy of them all?" said Guo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, in a new round of the feud between Washington and the Chinese tech giant, poking fun at the US intelligence services and calling the government out on its accusations against Huawei.

"If you don't understand that, you can go ask Edward Snowden," he added, in reference to former NSA contractor who leaked classified information, exposing the NSA program.

Under PRISM, US intelligence collected private internet communications of users from at least nine major US internet companies including Google, Apple, Yahoo, Facebook, among others.

Guo's commentary comes in retaliation to accusations by the US against Huawei, who it says represents a security risk and is linked to the Chinese government, allowing for snooping and illegal access to users' personal information.

The Chinese tech giant has denied the allegations, while its chairman responded to the possibility of an executive order banning Huawei from the US.

Guo Ping shrugged off the ban threat, arguing that it "is not necessary and should not be released" but if issued, would have little impact on Huawei.

The Chinese tech corporation is the world's biggest maker of networking equipment used by phone and internet companies. While US cybersecurity experts speak of the "threat posed by Huawei and other Chinese information technology companies," European nations are hesitant to take measures against the manufacturer.

Alongside Europe's Nokia and Ericsson, Huawei holds leading positions in the field and 5G networks architecture, as well as remaining competitive on price.

The US crackdown on the tech giant began last year, when Washington called on wireless and Internet providers in a number of allied countries to abandon the use of Huawei equipment.