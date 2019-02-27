Kremlin Website Regularly Attacked From Europe and North America

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on The Washington Post report about US Cyber Command operation blocking Internet access to a Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) during 2018 midterm elections in the United States.

"When someone speaking about Russian hackers, we say that when we look at those who attack, say, the president's website, there are constantly many attacks from Europe, North America," Peskov said.

He noted that people and organizations in Russia are targeted by many cyber attacks directed from the United States.

"A large number of cyberattacks against Russian organizations, legal entities and people, are constantly organized. This is the reality we live in. In this case, I am not talking about who might be behind this, but the fact that many attacks are constantly organized, this we can confirm," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there really was a cyberattack against Russia, if Russia would respond and if the United States can affect the functioning of the Internet in Russia.

The Washington Post newspaper on Tuesday reported that a US Cyber Command operation blocked Internet access to a Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) during 2018 midterm elections in the United States. The operation allegedly sought to prevent alleged meddling in the elections.

Venezuela

Speaking about the political crisis in Venezuela, the spokesman said that Kremlin did not plan contacts with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez during her visit to Moscow. Earlier reports said Rodriguez would allegedly visit Moscow by the end of the week.

“The Kremlin does not plan to make any contacts with the Venezuelan vice president this week. As of now, there is no such event on the president’s schedule,” Peskov said.

Ukraine

Commenting on apparent reports of spare parts for military equipment being smuggled from Russia to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said they sounded rather absurd.

“Since our journalists do not work in Ukraine, we are unable to receive objective information from there, unfortunately. Therefore, I don’t know the details of this scandal, but it sounds quite absurd,” Peskov said when asked whether spare parts for the Ukrainian armed forces could have been smuggled from Russian territory.

Peskov stressed that he didn't have any information on this subject.