Register
14:02 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow, Kremlin view

    Kremlin Website Regularly Attacked From Europe and North America

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on The Washington Post report about US Cyber Command operation blocking Internet access to a Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) during 2018 midterm elections in the United States.

    "When someone speaking about Russian hackers, we say that when we look at those who attack, say, the president's website, there are constantly many attacks from Europe, North America," Peskov said.

    He noted that people and organizations in Russia are targeted by many cyber attacks directed from the United States.

    "A large number of cyberattacks against Russian organizations, legal entities and people, are constantly organized. This is the reality we live in. In this case, I am not talking about who might be behind this, but the fact that many attacks are constantly organized, this we can confirm," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there really was a cyberattack against Russia, if Russia would respond and if the United States can affect the functioning of the Internet in Russia.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Struggles to Fix Cyber Vulnerabilities, Keep Up With New Threats

    The Washington Post newspaper on Tuesday reported that a US Cyber Command operation blocked Internet access to a Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) during 2018 midterm elections in the United States. The operation allegedly sought to prevent alleged meddling in the elections.

    Venezuela

    Speaking about the political crisis in Venezuela, the spokesman said that Kremlin did not plan contacts with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez during her visit to Moscow. Earlier reports said Rodriguez would allegedly visit Moscow by the end of the week.

    READ MORE: Russian Companies Face No Issues, Losses in Venezuela — Moscow

    “The Kremlin does not plan to make any contacts with the Venezuelan vice president this week. As of now, there is no such event on the president’s schedule,” Peskov said.

    Ukraine

    Patriarch Filaret, right, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate)
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Maksimenko
    OSCE Following Events Around Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Aware of Risks - Chief
    Commenting on apparent reports of spare parts for military equipment being smuggled from Russia to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said they sounded rather absurd.

    “Since our journalists do not work in Ukraine, we are unable to receive objective information from there, unfortunately. Therefore, I don’t know the details of this scandal, but it sounds quite absurd,” Peskov said when asked whether spare parts for the Ukrainian armed forces could have been smuggled from Russian territory.

    Peskov stressed that he didn't have any information on this subject.

    Related:

    Australia Blames Foreign Governments for Cyberattack on Lawmakers
    Global Damage From Cyberattacks May Reach $8-10Trln by 2022 - Russia's Sberbank
    EU Fragmentation, Cyberattacks Top List of Geopolitical Risks in 2019 – Report
    Tags:
    cyberattacks, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse