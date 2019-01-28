Register
22:53 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Computer keyboard with red cybersecurity button

    Pentagon Struggles to Fix Cyber Vulnerabilities, Keep Up With New Threats

    CC BY 2.0 / Richard Patterson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Pentagon’s cybersecurity capabilities are lagging behind adversaries’, but even as they struggle to improve their performance, past recommendations on plugging gaping security holes still aren’t being followed, according to a pair of scathing reports recently released.

    The US military is struggling to keep up with its adversaries' capabilities, says a report by Robert Behler, the Defense Department's director of operational test and evaluation (DOT&E). Bloomberg obtained a copy of the report, which it notes is expected to be discussed during a Senate Armed Services hearing on Tuesday.

    US Army National Guard Trains at Cyber City
    CC BY 2.0 / Georgia National Guard
    Russia, China, Cyber Domain Among Key Threats Targeted in US Intelligence Strategy

    A second report, published by the Defense Department's Inspector General (IG) on January 9, found that the Pentagon's response to recommendations on how to fix cybersecurity issues issued a year prior was dismal, with only 19 of 159 measures implemented since the IG's previous report in FY 2017.

    Behler's report focuses on how well Pentagon combat testers were able to respond to "Red Teams," or in-house hackers from the Army's Threat Systems Management Office who probe DoD defenses for weaknesses. Behler's report found that over the past four years, "defenders demonstrated increasing ability to detect Red Team activity," but also noted that "defenders need to improve speed and accuracy for processing reported incidents."

    Behler's report describes 200 penetration events by Red Teams during Fiscal Year 2018, with the mock attacks succeeding in most cases, though "improved network defenses" were able to slow down their progress more often than in the past.

    In other words, the Pentagon is adapting, but not fast enough.

    Power transmission lines
    CC0
    ‘Retro’: US Senators Seek Low-Tech Solution For Cyber Threats Targeting Infrastructure

    The difference, Behler notes, is artificial intelligence. AI is starting to "make profound changes to the cyber domain," and the Pentagon is doing a bad job of figuring out what to do about it. Bloomberg notes that the Army is seeking its own "autonomous cyber" capabilities to counter enemy AI with its own AI, and the DoD announced last September it was funnelling $2 billion to its secretive development bureau, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), over the next five years to develop AI in new weapons systems that can compete with China's stated goal of being the world leader in AI by 2030, the Washington Post reported at the time.

    An October report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) eviscerated the DOD's cybersecurity practices, noting that "testers playing the role of adversary were able to take control of systems relatively easily and operate largely undetected." In one instance, testers were able to guess administrator passwords in only nine seconds, giving them access to major weapons systems, Sputnik noted.

    "In operational testing, DOD routinely found mission-critical cyber vulnerabilities in systems that were under development, yet program officials GAO met with believed their systems were secure and discounted some test results as unrealistic," the watchdog's October 9 report stated.

    Artificial intelligence
    CC0
    Cybersecurity Firm Warns AI May 'Go to Dark Side' in 2019

    January's reports found that many of those problems had not been addressed.

    The IG's January 9 report noted that the Air Force still hasn't changed the default passwords on multiple weapons systems since the October expose. Further, the service isn't even following its own cybersecurity protocols on new weapons systems it puts out, Motherboard noted.

    "The largest number of weaknesses identified in this year's summary were related to governance," the report notes about FY 2018. "Without proper governance, the [Pentagon] cannot ensure that it effectively identifies and manages cybersecurity risk as it continues to face a growing variety of cyber threats from adversaries, such as offensive cyberspace operations used to disrupt, degrade or destroy targeted information systems."

    GAO Director Cristina Chaplain told Bloomberg for a Monday article that "DOD testers routinely found mission-critical vulnerabilities in systems under development, and in some cases, repeatedly over the years," and program officials "tended to discount the scale and severity of the problem."

    Chinese graduate
    © Flickr/ faungg's photos
    China Starts Program for Elite Teenage Students to Design AI Weapons

    With the Pentagon projected to spend $1.66 trillion "to develop its current portfolio of weapon systems," according to the GAO, the significance of these weaknesses cannot be understated.

    But despite all that cash getting thrown around, Bloomberg notes that most DoD cybersecurity jobs "are not compensated commensurate with the position's required time and expertise." That might contribute to the IG's finding that, of seven random defense contractors analyzed, five didn't consistently use "multifactor authentication to access unclassified networks that contained [ballistic missile defense systems] technical information," an earlier report from March 2018 on the Missile Defense Agency found.

    Related:

    Russia, China, Cyber Domain Among Key Threats Named in US Intelligence Strategy
    Head of US Cyber Firm That Meddled in Alabama Race Tried to Blame it on Russia
    US Senators Seek Low-Tech Solution For Cyber Threats Targeting Infrastructure
    Tags:
    Cyberwarfare, machine learning, AI, passwords, hack attacks, threats, weakness, inspection, cybersecurity, US Department of Defense (DoD), Office of Inspector General, US Government Accountability Office (GAO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse