Thai Court Authorizes Extradition of Convicted Russian National Ukrainsky to US

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The Bangkok criminal court on Wednesday allowed extradition of Russian national Dmitry Ukrainsky, sentenced to 10 years in prison in Thailand for credit card fraud, to the United States, despite the fact that the same court authorized his extradition to Russia last year.

"Having reviewed the US official request and having heard the parties to the process, the court decides to allow the extradition of Dmitry Ukrainsky to the United States, as being consistent with the requirements of international and Thai law and procedural legislation," a court order stated.

The court noted that such ruling regarding a person who had been already ordered extradition on another request was a judicial precedent in Thailand.

Ukrainsky was arrested in the Thai resort town of Pattaya in July 2016 under an FBI arrest warrant. The man is believed to have been involved in massive credit card fraud against US citizens. He was sentenced by a Thai Criminal Court to 10 years in prison on money laundering charges. Ukrainsky did not plead guilty and lodged an appeal. Ukrainsky is also wanted in Russia on charges of fraud.