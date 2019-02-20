Thai Court Authorizes Extradition of Convicted Russian National Ukrainsky to US

"Having reviewed the US official request and having heard the parties to the process, the court decides to allow the extradition of Dmitry Ukrainsky to the United States, as being consistent with the requirements of international and Thai law and procedural legislation," a court order stated.
Ukrainsky was arrested in the Thai resort town of Pattaya in July 2016 under an FBI arrest warrant. The man is believed to have been involved in massive credit card fraud against US citizens. He was sentenced by a Thai Criminal Court to 10 years in prison on money laundering charges. Ukrainsky did not plead guilty and lodged an appeal. Ukrainsky is also wanted in Russia on charges of fraud.
