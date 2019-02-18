Berlin to Suspend German Citizens Extradition to UK After Brexit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will cease the extradition of its citizens to Britain immediately after UK withdrawal from the European Union, even if relevant agreements are reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union, The Financial Times reported, citing an official notice sent by Berlin to Brussels.

According to the publication, the German constitution restricts the extradition of the country's citizens, and the only possible exception is when other EU member states apply for extradition through the European arrest warrant or international court.

After Brexit, Germany will reject any UK requests for the arrest of German citizens, even during the transition period, which will be provided if an agreement is reached between London and Brussels. The relevant decision of Germany was presented to the European Commission last week.

READ MORE: Mass Exodus: Over 12 Ministers Could Abandon Theresa May if Brexit Not Delayed

Since 2010, London has filed nearly 1,800 requests for extradition through the European arrest warrant, including 15 requests for extradition of German citizens who were wanted in connection with crimes such as child sexual abuse, money laundering, fraud, and drug trafficking.

However, the German Interior Ministry said in January that UK citizens staying in Germany would not have to leave Germany immediately in case of a no-deal Brexit. According to the ministry, UK citizens would lose their status of EU citizens and would therefore need a residence permit for long-term staying in Germany. They will be given three months term to receive this permit.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March.

While London has managed to negotiate a withdrawal deal with Brussels after months of intense talks, the agreement has faced a wave of criticism in the United Kingdom and mounting calls for a second Brexit referendum, with the parliament so far refusing to endorse the deal.

READ MORE: UK Lawmakers Reject Amendment Calling on Gov't to Delay Brexit