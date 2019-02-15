US, EU Will Try to Get Away With Bombing Syria Over False Evidence - Russian MoD

"Over the past few years, the Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that sooner or later, the truth about these fabrications of Western countries would make its way to the light. And many current high-level policymakers in the United States and Europe, who then called for the 'protection of peaceful Syrians from the regime's terrible chemical attacks' and authorised missile and air strikes on Syria, will try to 'forget' this issue to avoid moral, political and criminal responsibility", Konashenkov said in a statement.

Speaking about the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), he said that granting a mandate to attribute responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria to the OPCW allows western states to attack any country undesirable for them on the basis of fabricated evidence.

"This particularly concerns the vote, pushed through in June 2018 by the manipulations of Washington, London and other Western capitals, on granting the so-called attribution, meaning ‘prosecution,' functions to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Due to this decision, on the basis of deceitful videos of another nursed ‘White Helmets' about chemical attacks threat, western capitals will be able to carry out missile strikes against any state undesirable for them without any authorization by the UN Security Council — meaning, depending on their mood," Konashenkov pointed out.

He also argued that if taking into account "the scale of consequences and the number of acting high-ranking western politicians and security services in the United States, (especially) the United Kingdom and other western countries, involved in these falsifications, all that is left to do is wish that BCC producer Riam Dalati avoids persecution and, even more so, provocations from those whose interests he ran counter to".

The spokesman's comments come after on Wednesday, BBC producer Riam Dalati tweeted that he could "prove without a doubt" that the Douma hospital footage had been staged and that no one had died in the hospital. According to him, the attack did take place but without the use of sarin gas and that the nature of any chemical used would have to be verified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

In early April 2018, the White Helmets group published a video that showed local residents, both adults and children, being treated at a hospital after an alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

