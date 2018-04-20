West Attacked Syria When Normalization Was Becoming Irreversible - Russian MoD

Speaking at a meeting with the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria in Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has stressed that last Saturday's US airstrikes on Syria have destabilized the situation in this Arab country.

"I especially would like to emphasize that these airstrikes were launched at the most uncomfortable and most unsuitable moment — when the normalization of the situation in Syria has already become an irreversible phenomenon and when [we] were standing two days ahead of the completion of the operation on Eastern Ghouta," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his meeting with the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Shoigu stressed that the missile strikes did not bring stability to Syria and did not bring "what could become a rather serious stimulus in promoting the Syrian settlement."

He singled out an array of very fruitful actions that have been undertaken to bring peace to Syria.

"Much has been done in the past," Shoigu stressed, referring to joint work in Sochi on the creation and formation of a constitutional commission, as well as a meeting in Astana, which also established "a thorough political dialogue between all those who are currently confronting each other in Syria."

"Except, of course, the terrorists from Daesh* and al-Nusra Front*," Shoigu added.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia

"Al-Nusra Front, a terrorist group banned in Russia