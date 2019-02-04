US May Recall Its Withdrawal From INF If Russia Observes Treaty - US Envoy

Moscow suspended its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Saturday, mirroring the US move to scrap the treaty, which bans land-based ballistic and cruise missiles in the 500-5,500 km range, a day earlier.

Washington reserves the right to freeze its six-month withdrawal notice from the INF Treaty if Russia returns to verifiable compliance with the arms limitations pact, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said.

In an op-ed in RBC, a Russian business news site, the ambassador wrote that the US withdrawal from the treaty was the "result of actions committed by Russia," including Moscow's efforts to "produce, adopt and conduct flight test of a class of missiles" banned under the provisions of the INF. He added, however, that the US would be willing to "withdraw its notice of withdrawal before the expiration of the six-month period" if Moscow returned "to full and verifiable compliance with the agreement."

Earlier, in its announcement on scrapping the INF, Washington accused Russia of violating the 1987 treaty with the development of its 9M729 ground-based missile systems (known as the SSC-8 under US classification), which the US said had a range of over 1,000 km. Moscow denied the claims, and said that the range of these weapons was 480 km, in full compliance of the INF. The US has not provided any evidence publically to back up their charges.

Huntsman called the 9M729's existence a "gross violation of the INF Treaty which the Russian leadership intended to keep secret," and said the US had warned Russia on this issue since 2013.