Russian MoD Shows PHOTO of US Plant Set to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF

Following the US' move to suspend its obligations under INF treaty, the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday said that Washington started preparations for the production of medium- and short-range missiles prohibited under the INF deal two years before accusing Moscow of violating the accord.

The Russian military has released satellite images of Raytheon Corporation’s plant, where preparations for the production of missiles prohibited under the INF deal have been ongoing for two past years, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The picture, dated back to 3 December 2018, shows the factory measuring 4150×2300 metres. According to the ministry of defence, the complex contains three acting production units and one that is still under construction, as well as a test area, electric station, and semi-underground storage facilities.