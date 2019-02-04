Russia to React to US Exit From INF Treaty by Military-Technical Means - Lavrov

When reacting to the US announcement on Washington suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow's proposals remained on the table. Moscow issued a "mirror" response to the US move and also suspended its participation in the treaty.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow would react to military threats related to the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty by military-technical means.

US plans to build low-power nuclear weapons will sharply lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, according to both Russian and Western military experts, the Russian top diplomat emphasised.



"We are not seeking an arms race, which was at the present at the times of the Cold War, the president said very clearly about this," he added.

According to Lavrov, all Russia's proposals related to arms control are still on the table, but Moscow will not "remind our Western partners about them."

"When they [White House authorities] come to understanding their responsibility for the problems that are created by the US policy, […] the doors are open, we will talk. On an equal footing, on the basis of taking into account each other's interests, legitimate interests, not fictional."

