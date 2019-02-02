Congratulations a-la US: State Dept. Berates Iran Ahead of 40-Year Anniversary

In February, the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and creation of the Islamic Republic as we know it.

In the best show of US diplomacy, the State Department published a series of tweets Friday blasting the Iranian government on the first of 10 days celebrating the 40th anniversary of the revolution against the monarchy.

Collectively titled "40 years of failure", the tweets take words of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Republic, and put them against traditional accusations thrown at the Shia Muslim state, including allegations of corruption, crackdowns on freedom of the press and suppression of dissent. This time, however, "inflation" and "drug addiction" were thrown in the mix.

​Apparently, the State Department was so determined to drive the point home they posted the tweets twice.

​The demarche started with a tweet by State Secretary Mike Pompeo, written in English and Farsi.

​"Even your president, Hassan Rouhani, admits to the Iranian regime's 40 YEARS OF FAILURE. It didn't need to be this way, but your ruling regime has always prioritized ideology over the interests and well-being of the Iranian people", his tweet says.

​The tweet does not provide any citation for President Rouhani's "admission."

On January 30, Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic is "facing the biggest pressure and economic sanctions in the past 40 years."

"Today our problems are primarily because of pressure from America and its followers. And the dutiful government and Islamic system should not be blamed", he added, according to the presidential website.

The celebration, which started 1 February, will last for 10 days and culminate on 11 February, the date Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's government collapsed, marking the fall of the monarchy.

Iran and the US have had no official diplomatic relations since 1980. During Pahlavi's reign, Iran was one of the US' closest allies.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the so-called Iranian nuclear deal,formally titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, citing violations of the deal by Tehran in defiance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's repeated assurances of Tehran's full compliance with the treaty. The US re-imposed sanctions that had been lifted following the international negotiations; the lifting of those sanctions was supported by the UN Security Council.