Register
04:14 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian students wave Iran's national flags around the tomb of Iran's late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on the occasion of 40th anniversary of Khomeini's return from exile

    Congratulations a-la US: State Dept. Berates Iran Ahead of 40-Year Anniversary

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In February, the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and creation of the Islamic Republic as we know it.

    In the best show of US diplomacy, the State Department published a series of tweets Friday blasting the Iranian government on the first of 10 days celebrating the 40th anniversary of the revolution against the monarchy.

    Collectively titled "40 years of failure", the tweets take words of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Republic, and put them against traditional accusations thrown at the Shia Muslim state, including allegations of corruption, crackdowns on freedom of the press and suppression of dissent. This time, however, "inflation" and "drug addiction" were thrown in the mix.

    ​Apparently, the State Department was so determined to drive the point home they posted the tweets twice.

    ​The demarche started with a tweet by State Secretary Mike Pompeo, written in English and Farsi.

    ​"Even your president, Hassan Rouhani, admits to the Iranian regime's 40 YEARS OF FAILURE. It didn't need to be this way, but your ruling regime has always prioritized ideology over the interests and well-being of the Iranian people", his tweet says.

    ​The tweet does not provide any citation for President Rouhani's "admission."

    On January 30, Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic is "facing the biggest pressure and economic sanctions in the past 40 years."

    "Today our problems are primarily because of pressure from America and its followers. And the dutiful government and Islamic system should not be blamed", he added, according to the presidential website.

    In this file photo released on Tuesday, May 19, 2015 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Damascus, Syria.
    © AP Photo / SANA
    Issue of Iran's Withdrawal From Syria Solely Between Tehran, Damascus - Russian Envoy
    The celebration, which started 1 February, will last for 10 days and culminate on 11 February, the date Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's government collapsed, marking the fall of the monarchy.

    Iran and the US have had no official diplomatic relations since 1980. During Pahlavi's reign, Iran was one of the US' closest allies.

    In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the so-called Iranian nuclear deal,formally titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, citing violations of the deal by Tehran in defiance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's repeated assurances of Tehran's full compliance with the treaty. The US re-imposed sanctions that had been lifted following the international negotiations; the lifting of those sanctions was supported by the UN Security Council.

    Related:

    Issue of Iran's Withdrawal From Syria Solely Between Tehran, Damascus - Envoy
    Anti-Venezuelan Sanctions; Iran vs Israel; RuPak Coop in Afghanistan
    WH Cancelled Trump's Briefing With Intel Chiefs Amid Iran Row - Report
    What You Should Know About the Newly Registered Mechanism for EU-Iran Trade
    IDF Completes Major Military Drill Near Lebanese Border Amid Tensions With Iran
    While Trump is in Power, Iran Will Not Have Any Relations With US - Journalist
    Tags:
    tweets, anniversary, 1979 Islamic Revolution, U.S. Department of State, Mike Pompeo, Hassan Rouhani, Ruhollah Khomeini, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse