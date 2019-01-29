Guaido Says Venezuela Needs European Assistance to Rebuild – Reports

"I think it's not just about the help of the United States, it's ultimately at an international level. With European countries that are willing to help rebuild," he told the British news channel.
Guaido described incumbent Nicolas Maduro, who still has the support of the working class and the military, as a usurper. He claimed he had received death threats, according to the outlet.
The self-declared president said he wanted Venezuela to have a healthy relationship with the rest of the world and develop its industry, most importantly energy. Venezuela commands the largest oil reserves on the planet.
