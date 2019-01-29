Guaido Says Venezuela Needs European Assistance to Rebuild – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said the nation needed not just US but European and ultimately international aid to implement extensive reforms, in an interview with Sky News out Tuesday.

"I think it's not just about the help of the United States, it's ultimately at an international level. With European countries that are willing to help rebuild," he told the British news channel.

© AP Photo / Fernando Llano Maduro is Not Protecting Russian, Chinese Investment - Venezuela's Guaido

Guaido declared himself interim president at a protest in Caracas last week. He was backed by the United States, while several EU countries promised to follow suit if the Venezuelan government does not call a new presidential vote by this weekend.

Guaido described incumbent Nicolas Maduro, who still has the support of the working class and the military, as a usurper. He claimed he had received death threats, according to the outlet.

READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Says Had Conversation With Trump

The self-declared president said he wanted Venezuela to have a healthy relationship with the rest of the world and develop its industry, most importantly energy. Venezuela commands the largest oil reserves on the planet.