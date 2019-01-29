Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Says Had Conversation With Trump

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The head of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, told the CNN broadcaster in Spanish that he had had a conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two politicians addressed the humanitarian situation in Venezuela.

"Yes, I have talked to the president [Trump] as well as other presidents in the region. Our conversation was focused on people, humanitarian situation [in Venezuela]", Guaido said late on 28 January.

The opposition leader added that they also discussed the "usurpation of power" in the country and the pressure that the Venezuelan authorities exercised on the rallying opposition.

READ MORE: US Military Leaders Likely to Oppose Invasion of Venezuela — Former DoD Analyst

On 15 January, the National Assembly declared incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, whose re-election last year it considers illegitimate, a usurper. On 23 January, Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president.

While dozens of countries around the world, including the United States, have recognized Guaido as acting Venezuelan president and called for a new presidential election, Maduro insists that he is the country's constitutional leader and accused Guaido of being a US puppet and said that Washington was organizing a coup in Venezuela.