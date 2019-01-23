'INF Treaty Still Has a Chance' - German Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had discussed the INF Treaty with Russia. The other party to the agreement, the United States, is set to suspend its adherence to the agreement on 2 February, with a complete withdrawal half of a year later.

"I have spoken to my Russian colleague about it and told him we're banking on Russia correcting its violations of the treaty and disarming its cruise missiles so that the INF treaty still has a chance", Maas said.

Shortly before that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington had informed Moscow via diplomatic channels that the country's decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was final.

Last year US President Donald Trump accused Moscow of violating the treaty and vowed to leave it, however, without specifying any dates. Two months later US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington would suspend its adherence to the accord within 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, emphasising that Washington, in turn, was deploying launchers for Tomahawk cruise missiles in Eastern Europe, which is prohibited by the treaty.

