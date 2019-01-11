Bolton: US Willing to Talk to Russia About Need to Defend Kurds After US Pullout

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is open to having conversations with Russia about the need to ensure that Kurdish forces do not suffer after US troops withdraw from Syria, National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview on Friday.

"The Kurds are in a very difficult position, and the President [Donald Trump], as he spoke with President Erdogan, thinks that we, they were loyal to us, and we must make sure that they’re not harmed," Bolton told the Hugh Hewitt radio show. "We’d talk to the Russians about it, too, if need be."

Earlier this month, Bolton said that ensuring the Turkish military didn't massacre Kurds would be a key priority as US forces were leaving Syria. Later on, he said during his visit to Israel that the US troops would not leave Syria until Turkey agreed not to attack US-allied Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

The Trump administration has faced tremendous pressure to protect US-backed Kurdish forces belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the most effective American-backed force in liberating the city of Raqqa and other areas seized by Daesh*.

Erdogan has warned of a fresh Turkish offensive against the YPG, which he considers a terrorist group.

*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization banned in Russia