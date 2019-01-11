Bolton: US Willing to Talk to Russia About Need to Defend Kurds After US Pullout

"The Kurds are in a very difficult position, and the President [Donald Trump], as he spoke with President Erdogan, thinks that we, they were loyal to us, and we must make sure that they’re not harmed," Bolton told the Hugh Hewitt radio show. "We’d talk to the Russians about it, too, if need be."
The Trump administration has faced tremendous pressure to protect US-backed Kurdish forces belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the most effective American-backed force in liberating the city of Raqqa and other areas seized by Daesh*.
Erdogan has warned of a fresh Turkish offensive against the YPG, which he considers a terrorist group.
*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization banned in Russia
