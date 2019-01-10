Register
10 January 2019
    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, Daesh militants are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)

    Kurdish Militia Detains Teen Daesh Supporter From US in Eastern Syria – Report

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    The detention comes after the Kurdish militia said in a press release on Sunday that they shut down a terrorist cell which consisted of two US national citizens, two Pakistanis, and, allegedly, a man from Dublin.

    The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has announced that an American teenager was among eight suspected Daesh* terrorists captured by the militia in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province earlier this week.

    The 16-year-old was identified as Soulay Noah Su, who is also known as Abu Souleiman al-Amriki.

    The YPG said the captured militants, which also included nationals from Germany, Russia, Ukraine and central Asia, "were planning attacks to slow down the progress of our forces by attacking civilians as a last resort".

    READ MORE: Kurdish Forces Ready to Assist Syrian Army in Sweida Offensive – YPG Commander

    US State Department officials have not confirmed the detention of an American teenager by the YPG in Syria.

    On Sunday, the YPG said in a press release that they had detained five foreign militants belonging to the Daesh group in Deir ez-Zor.

    YPG fighters shut down a terrorist cell consisting of two US citizens, two Pakistani nationals, and a man from Dublin, according to reports..

    READ MORE: Turkey Urges US to Prevent YPG Redeployment From Syria's Manbij to Afrin

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S
    © AP Photo / APTV
    US Reportedly Sets Up New Military Base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
    In December, Kurdish leaders warned that the US troops' withdrawal from Syria, which was announced by the White House on December 19, would have "dangerous implications for international stability".

    They described the US move as a "blatant betrayal", cautioning that the fight against Daesh in eastern Syria would be abandoned immediately, adding that Kurdish fighters would be redeployed closer to the Turkish border to shore up their positions. 

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia

