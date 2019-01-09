Mexican President Refuses to Engage in Trump's Border Wall Discussion

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would not participate in talks on President Donald Trump's wall, calling the issue "an internal US political matter."
The remark comes after earlier in the day Trump said law enforcement officials are requesting $5.7 billion for the construction of a wall on the southern border.
The day before, Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News that US President Donald Trump ahead of his address to the nation was still considering the option of declaring a national emergency to fund the border wall with Mexico.
READ MORE: Trump is 'Right': Obama-Era Border Patrol Chief Says Walls ‘Absolutely Work'
Democrats believe that over $5 billion for the construction of the wall would be a waste of American taxpayers' money. Moreover, they have cited the president's oft-repeated promise that Mexico would cover the expenses for the wall.
The Mexican government has repeatedly said it would not pay for the wall, which was a central promise of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
All comments
Show new comments (0)