Trump is 'Right': Obama-Era Border Patrol Chief Says Walls ‘Absolutely Work'

While the US is going through its third week of a partial government shutdown, which started because of the inability of the Democrats and President Trump to agree on a budget for the border wall, the discussions regarding whether the latter is actually needed or not continue to rage on.

While speaking on the show "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark Morgan, who served as chief of the US Border Patrol during Barack Obama's presidency, stated that walls work and that "the president is right" in what he is pursuing.

"When he [Trump] says that this is a national security problem — he is absolutely correct. And that doesn't come just from me, that comes from the professionals, they have been doing this their entire lives serving the country…they are saying that works", Morgan said.

When commenting on the reasons why people oppose Trump's wall, the ex-chief of US Border Patrol said that "it is the political point" those people "are trying to make".

Referring to his 20-year long experience in the FBI, Morgan stated that he "can't think of a legitimate argument, why anyone would not support the wall as part of a multi-layered border security issue", adding that the wall's efficiency is "based on historical data and facts that can be proven".

While explaining his position, Morgan recalled the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which was initially designed to "help protect the American people" and make US borders "more secure", hinting that "the strategy has never changed".

The construction of a wall on the US's southern border with Mexico was one of Trump's key campaign promises and which so far has led to a three-week partial shutdown of the US government.

The US government has endured a partial shutdown for nearly three weeks since US President Donald Trump refused to approve a funding bill because it did not include more than $5 billion to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to bypass Congress to build a border wall as a matter of national security, citing fears of illegal migrants.