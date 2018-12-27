Ankara Seeks to Prolong Turkey’s Exemption From US Sanctions Against Iran

“We have a free trade agreement with Iran; how can we expand our cooperation under such circumstances? We have a signed preferential agreement with Iran on imported goods. We continue the work at the ministerial level and technical delegations so that Turkey will be excluded from these bans,” Pekcan told the NTV broadcaster.
She pointed out that the US sanctions affected Iranian imports and investments and caused a recession in the nation's economy.
READ MORE: Turkey Will Maintain Cooperation With Iran, Doesn't Back US Sanctions — Erdogan
The first package of restrictions came into force in August, while the second one followed in November.
In the wake of this decision, the other parties to the JCPOA — China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union — expressed their commitment to the accord and began working to create tools to bypass the sanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)