Turkey Will Maintain Cooperation With Iran, Doesn’t Back US Sanctions - Erdogan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated earlier that the Trump administration would continue to build a coalition of countries focused on "countering Iran's illicit activities".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that Ankara will continue to cooperate with Tehran, adding that Turkey doesn't support the US decision on sanctions.

"The US withdrawal from the nuclear deal is not considered as the right one. This decision increases the risks of the situation in the region, we do not support it. We will continue to be close to Iran at a time when unjust decisions are being taken against it", Erdogan said.

He added that the goal of Turkey and Iran is to increase trade turnover from 11 billion to 30 billion dollars.

"We have good cooperation in the field of security, and we will not let it break", said Erdogan.

The statement comes amid Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Ankara.

The United States reinstated sanctions against Iran following the country's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the Iran nuclear agreement — in May. The first round of sanctions came into force in August, followed by a second round on November 5. The sanctions target not only Iran's economy but also those individuals and entities who continue to do business with Iran.