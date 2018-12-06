Canadian PM: Government Considers Imposing Full Ban on Handguns, Assault Weapons

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview on Thursday that his government is considering a complete ban on purchases of handguns and assault weapons to tackle gun violence in the country.

"We are thinking about how we are going to do better to counter the violence of handguns and assault weapons. It's unacceptable what's happening," Trudeau told Montreal radio station 98.5 FM.

Trudeau said his government is currently studying ways to tighten control over these types of weapons, but he did not rule out a complete ban.

"We want to limit the easy access that unfortunately criminals still have to handguns and assault weapons," he added.

Canada on Thursday marked the anniversary of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre, in which a gunman killed 14 women before committing suicide.

Media outlets in the country have noted that little has changed since the massacre, despite Trudeau's promises to take weapons off the streets.

Earlier this year, the country saw another deadly attack: in July 2018 a mass shooting in Toronto killed 4 people and 13 more, including the shooter who committed suicide.

Last month, Statistics Canada said in a statement that the homicide rate in the country had increased by 7 percent to 1.8 victims per 100,000 people in 2017, reaching the highest level in almost a decade. Moreover, the number of firearm-related homicides in Canada went up by 43 incidents to 266 in 2017, the highest rate (0.72 per 100,000 population) since 1992.

