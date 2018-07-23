At least 1 Killed, Multiple Reportedly Injured in Mass Shooting in Toronto

Multiple people have been transported to hospitals with significant injuries after a mass shooting in Danforth, Toronto occurred, Daily Express Reported.

Local police said that a shooting occured along Danforth Avenue near Loagan Avenue at around 10 p.m. local time. Local paramedics said a number of victims have sustained significant injuries.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — Nimo (@nsxoxoii) 23 июля 2018 г.

​Accroding to NBC News, one person was prounced dead ath scene, while six others were transported to a trauma center and a seventh was taken to a pediatric trauma center. Local paramedics said that two other people were taken to hospitals and that an unknown number of people were still being treated at the scene.

#Breaking Paramedics confirm that 8 patients taken to hospital including one child to Sick Kids, 6 to trauma centre. Multiple injured in shooting on the #Danforth in #Toronto #massshooting pic.twitter.com/z4XtLVVgee — Global Broadcast (@broadcastglobal) 23 июля 2018 г.

Local media outlets quoted Canadian authorities as saying that the shooting was no longer active. CTVnews.com reported that the shooter was dead. WItnesses told local media that they heard nearly 25 gunshots.

