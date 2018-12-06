Register
18:43 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    May 27, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during a joint news conference following Russian-Greek talks in Athens.

    Athens Interested in TurkStream Pipeline Extension to Greece - Senior Diplomat

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    ATHENS (Sputnik) - The minor setback in diplomatic relations between Greece and Russia is a thing of the past, Greek Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougkalos told Sputnik on the eve of the second day of the 11th meeting of the Joint Russian-Greek Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Moscow.

    "Russia is a country with whom we have had friendly relations and common historical and cultural traditions for centuries. This year, we celebrate the 190th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. [Although] we did see a cloud quickly pass over our traditionally good relations," Katrougkalos said, adding that the conflict was already a matter of the past.

    READ MORE: Greek Supreme Court Rules to Extradite Detained Russian Citizen to Russia

    The alternate foreign minister, who acts as a co-chair of the joint commission, added that ways of improving bilateral relations would be personally discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday during the latter's official visit to Moscow.

    "On December 7, the two countries' leaders will consider steps necessary for improving relations between the two nations, in particular, at the level of bilateral economic relations and contacts between our people. We think that 2019 will be the year of the Greek-Russian culture. In turn, my colleague, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, [Russian] Transport Minister [Yevgeny] Ditrikh, and I will touch upon and look for further ways to cooperate in trade and investment," Katrougkalos said.

    Greek soldiers parade on March 25, 2017 in Athens, during a military parade marking Greece’s Independence Day
    © AFP 2018 / Eleftherios Elis
    Greece Seeks to Continue Defense Industry Cooperation With Russia – DM
    In July, Greece decided to expel two Russian diplomats over their alleged attempts to sabotage the Greek-Macedonian talks on changing the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to the Republic of North Macedonia. Russia responded by expelling two Greek diplomats, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that Greece was pressured into expelling the Russian diplomats.

    Gas Pipeline to Europe

    According to the diplomat, Athens is interested in seeing the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian natural gas, extended to Greece. The alternate foreign minister added that Greece also noted the considerable potential for Russian investment.

    "Our potential is [now] much higher in many areas since the Greek economy has fully recovered [from an economic crisis]. In the last quarter [of the year], it has risen by 2.2%, and the forecast for 2019 is even better, around 2.5%… The new development law envisages important guarantees and incentives for investors. There have never been more favourable conditions for investment in our country," Katrougkalos added.

    Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea
    © Photo: TurkStream
    Next Stage is to Agree on the European Section of TurkStream – Spokesman
    The TurkStream pipeline project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline comprising two legs, each with the capacity to deliver 15.7 billion cubic meters (554 billion cubic feet) of gas per year. The first leg is set to bring gas across the Black Sea directly to Turkey, while the other one will run across Turkey to its western border, transporting natural gas to countries in the south and southeast of Europe.

    READ MORE: Macedonia: The Name That Broke The Russian-Greek Bond?

    Russia's energy giant Gazprom, responsible for the pipeline's construction, has been considering options for extending the second leg of the pipeline through Bulgaria and Serbia or through Greece and Italy.

    Related:

    Serbia Ready to Start Building TurkStream Gas Pipeline – Srbijagas CEO
    Greece Interested in Extending TurkStream to Its Territory - Source
    Tags:
    diplomatic row, gas pipeline, TurkStream, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Macedonia, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse