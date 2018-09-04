Greek Supreme Court Rules to Extradite Detained Russian Citizen to Russia

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to extradite Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik to Russia at the second request issued by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

The court will issue a written decision on September 14. The same panel of the Supreme Court is now due to review France's request for Vinnik's extradition.

Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of US authorities charging him with a number of offenses. The charges included laundering $4 billion through bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange BTC-E, which Vinnik allegedly headed, hacking Japanese exchange Mt.Gox, which led to its bankruptcy and facilitating drug trafficking.

