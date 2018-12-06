UN Must Either Pass Anti-Hamas Resolution or Lose Credibility - US Envoy Haley

"The UN has a chance to condemn Hamas for the first time. If the UN fails to do so, its lack of credibility will speak for itself", Haley said.
The General Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution, which was authored by the United States and condemns Hamas for its terrorist activities, later in the day. The world body will also consider a second resolution put forth by the Palestinian Authority to condemn Israeli settlements. Both resolutions are expected to pass.
Thursday's vote is expected to be the last US-backed resolution in which Haley is involved, as she has announced plans to resign from her post by the end of the year.
