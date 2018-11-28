US Vows to Present Evidence of Alleged Iran's Arms Sales to Proxy Groups

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will unveil new evidence on Thursday of what they claimed to be Iran's ongoing missile development and transfers of advanced weapons to proxy groups in the Middle East, the State Department said in a press release.

'Brian Hook will deliver remarks and answer questions at the Iranian Materiel Display (IMD) located at Joint Base Anacostia – Bolling on Thursday, November 29 at 10 a.m.', the release said on Wednesday. 'This display contains clear and tangible evidence that the Iranian regime is arming dangerous groups with advanced weapons'.

During his remarks, Hook will highlight new items that have been added to the display that proves, as the State Department claimed, alleged Iran's ongoing threat to international safety and security.

The US special envoy for Iran recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, where he visited Israel and the United Arab Emirates from November 12-20 to discuss the alleged Iranian threat.

The United States has been repeatedly accusing Iran of trying to gain influence in the Middle East. Thus, US President Donald Trump has listed the country among the threats in the National Defense Strategy (NDS) submitted in January 2018, which has sought to revamp the US military to counter growing global challenges.

Israel is among other countries, consistently accusing Tehran of attempts to control the situation in the region. Furthermore, Israel perceives Iran as the main threat to its existence. However, Tel Aviv recently embarked on a strategy of normalising international relations with Sunni Arab states including Jordan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.