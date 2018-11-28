Register
16:10 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A cat named 'James' wearing a collar and tie looks out of the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on November 14, 2016 where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was being questioned over a rape allegation against him.

    Assange Reportedly Gives Away Embassy Cat to Spare Him of 'Unbearable' Isolation

    © AFP 2018 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for over 6 years, two of which he spent with a gorgeous ‘whisker-blower’.

    Julian Assange gave away his beloved cat so that it would no longer be trapped with him in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Assange's Lawyer Refutes Reports of Alleged Whistleblower-Manafort Meetings

    Assange’s legal team member Hanna Jonasson tweeted that the Ecuadorian government threatened to put the cat in a pound, therefore the WikiLeaks founder asked his lawyers to take the kitty to a safer place – to his family.

    ‘With its funny striped tie and ambushes on the ornaments of the Christmas tree at the embassy’s entrance, the cat had helped defuse tensions inside the building for years. But Assange has preferred to spare the cat an isolation which has become unbearable and allow it a healthier life’, La Repubblica wrote.

    Assange used to share pics of the adorable cat, known as ‘Embassy Cat’, on Instagram:

    View this post on Instagram

    What a smeowgasbord! 😻 #cheese

    A post shared by Embassy Cat (@embassycat) on Jun 2, 2016 at 3:14am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Just another meow-nic Monday! 😸

    A post shared by Embassy Cat (@embassycat) on May 23, 2016 at 5:01am PDT

    Last month, media speculated that Ecuador had introduced a new set of restrictions on Assange, warning him against online comments on political issues and ordering to clean his bathroom and take care of his cat, or risk losing it.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    ‘A Lot at Stake': First Court Effort to Force Release of Alleged Assange Indictment Begins
    La Repubblica’s journalists, who managed to gain access to the embassy and visit Assange despite the fact that Ecuador had cut him off all contacts in March, wrote that the whistle-blower was spending all of his time preparing for his criminal defence against secret charges allegedly filed in the US.

    It’s been six long years that Julian Assange has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, initially to avoid prosecution by Swedish authorities in a sex assault case.

    The case against him was dropped, but he still risks arrest by UK police for breaching previous bail condition and the possibility of extradition to the United States, where he might be charged for leaking damning documents on US military operations.

    READ MORE: US Federal Government Refuses to Confirm Criminal Case Against Assange

    Most recently, a US judge postponed ruling on a legal request to unseal alleged criminal charges against Assange, while the federal government refused to either confirm or deny their existence.

    Tags:
    freedom, embassy, isolation, charges, cat, arrest, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse