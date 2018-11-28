Assange's Lawyer Refutes Reports of Alleged Whistleblower-Manafort Meetings

'It is an absolute lie that there were some meetings between Mr Assange and Mr Manafort or someone else from Mr Trump’s entourage. There have never been such visits, we strongly refute these claims', lawyer Carlos Poveda said.
Manafort has also refuted the reports and said that it may result in legal action against the newspaper. The former Trump campaign manager noted that he has never been in contact either directly or indirectly with anyone connected to WikiLeaks. The organization dismissed the newspaper’s claims as well.
WikiLeaks has released several troves of documents purportedly linked to various US government institutions as well as the emails allegedly from the personal account of John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. The whistleblower published Podesta's emails in the fall of 2016, shortly before the election.
