US Spy Plane Enters Black Sea Area Amid Ukraine-Russia Naval Tensions – Reports

The Boeing RC-135V reconnaissance plane left the US naval base at Souda Bay on Crete at 05:50 GMT and headed east, the portal said.
The electronic intelligence aircraft was reportedly in Bulgarian airspace as of 06:30 GMT and flying toward the Crimean peninsula, a Russian territory in the Black Sea.
Russia’s FSB security agency accused the ships of ignoring warnings to stop and manoeuvring dangerously. Ukraine’s national security council responded by declaring a 60-day martial law, which still needs parliamentary approval.
