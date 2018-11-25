Three Ukrainian Navy Ships Crossed Russian Waters, Entered Kerch Strait - FSB

Three Ukrainian Navy ships crossed into temporarily off-limits Russian territorial waters, moving from the Black Sea to the Kerch Strait, the press service of the FSB's Crimean border department said on Monday.

"This morning at around 07.00 Moscow time, three ships of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, in violation of Articles 19 and 21 of the United Nations Convention of Sea Law, defining the coastal state's right to ensure safety in maritime space, crossed the Russian state border, unlawfully entering the off-limits water area of Russian sea territory," the FSB said in a statement.

Ukrainian warships are moving into the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea, the FSB stressed.

"Ukrainian warships continue to move towards the Kerch Strait, which has a procedure for permitting the movement and anchorage of ships, in accordance with the schedule of the movement and deployment of ships, (which needs) approved by the captain of the Russian seaport," the department said.

In October, the Ukrainian parliament passed a draft law authorising Kiev to expand maritime controls by 12 nautical miles off its southern coast, allegedly in an effort to counter smuggling in the Black Sea.

Russian Foreign Ministry emphasised that Russia regarded the waters east of Crimea as an integral part of its territory. The Black Sea peninsula in southern Europe rejoined Russia in 2014.