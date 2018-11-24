US Pushes for Dangerous Military Activity Near Russian Border - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States encourages dangerous military activities at Russian borders in Europe, and this subversive policy jeopardizes the European security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Portuguese daily newspaper Publico.

Lavrov slammed "geopolitical games that the United States and its ideological allies from a number of countries play" and the "blindness of the EU bureaucracy" for triggering Ukrainian crisis. Lavrov voiced his belief that the crisis had ruined the "atmosphere of confidence," which "responsible leaders from Russia and key European states" had been creating for many years.

"The architecture of the Russia-EU dialogue is seriously damaged. European producers suffer multibillion losses, the Kiev regime wages war against its own people, a new conflict emerged in Europe, while the United States suffers no losses at all… Moreover, [the United States] takes advantage of the situation to encourage dangerous military activities at Russian borders, and to promote arms race in our region, while we all used to hope that there was no place for a new cold war there," Lavrov said.

He added that the security of the European people was "becoming hostage to the subversive policy pursued from overseas."

On November 5, Russia observed at least four US spy planes and surveillance drones operating along Russia's borders, with another two flying near Russian bases in western Syria.