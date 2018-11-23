US Sends Contradictory Signals Related to Future of New START Treaty - Moscow

"The signals are contradictory. The US administration has no position on many aspects of this treaty. Perhaps, for the first time in several decades, such a mighty missile-nuclear state, which is also a permanent UN Security Council member, has no position on extremely important international security and strategic stability issues," Yermakov said.
He specified that the Russian-US New START treaty was integral to strategic stability, with no analogues present yet.
The New START treaty entered into force in 2011. The agreement covers a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. The treaty is based on several previous joint non-proliferation arrangements and limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers, and nuclear warheads. The talks on extending the agreement have been delayed over mutual concerns about compliance.
