Register
14:59 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Ministry

    US Sends Contradictory Signals Related to Future of New START Treaty - Moscow

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - The United States is sending contradictory signals related to the prolongation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as Washington has no clear position on many aspects of the document, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik.

    "The signals are contradictory. The US administration has no position on many aspects of this treaty. Perhaps, for the first time in several decades, such a mighty missile-nuclear state, which is also a permanent UN Security Council member, has no position on extremely important international security and strategic stability issues," Yermakov said.

    READ MORE: Russian FM Cannot Confirm US Has Reduced Weapons to START Treaty Levels

    He specified that the Russian-US New START treaty was integral to strategic stability, with no analogues present yet.

    In this photo released by the Hellenic Air Force, two Greek F-16 fighter jets and a USAF F-15E Strike Eagles, based at Lakenheath airbase in England, fly past the 2,880-meter Rio-Antirrio Bridge in southern Greece, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The U.S. jets took part in Exercise Iniohos 2016, in southern Greece, together with military aircraft from Greece and Israel.
    © AP Photo / Hellenic Air Force
    US Decisions on START Treaty Will Depend on Russia’s Actions – State Department
    "This is why we expect that the expert potential that the United States has — and the United States has certainly had it, and this potential is still great — will show its worth. So we need to get down to the negotiations table, and tackle it thoughtfully, for the benefit of Russia, the United States, and the whole global community," Yermakov added.

    The New START treaty entered into force in 2011. The agreement covers a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. The treaty is based on several previous joint non-proliferation arrangements and limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers, and nuclear warheads. The talks on extending the agreement have been delayed over mutual concerns about compliance.

    Related:

    No Talks on New START Treaty Between Russia, US Underway - Moscow
    Russia, US to Enter New Arms Race if New Start Treaty Not Extended – Ex-Diplomat
    Russia Can't Confirm US Fulfilled Limits on Strategic Arms Within START Treaty
    Tags:
    START treaty, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse