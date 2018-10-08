Russian FM Cannot Confirm US Has Reduced Weapons to START Treaty Levels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US State Department has recently released the data on the total number of US strategic offensive weapons as of September 1, 2018. According to the Russian ministry, the US data is aimed at indicating that Washington has achieved levels under the Article 2 of New START, however Moscow "cannot confirm such claims."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted in a statement on Monday that the alleged compliance had been achieved by Washington due to re-equipment of a number of US UGM-133 Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missiles as well as Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers in a way so that Russia could not that "these strategic offensive weapons had been brought into a condition unsuitable for the use of nuclear weapons."

© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars

"Moreover, the United States does not count four mine launchers intended for training, saying that they are undeveloped and unilaterally reclassifying them into the category of ‘training mines,’ which is not provided for in the Treaty," the ministry underlined.

Thus, the United States exceeds the maximum allowed number of weapons under Article 2 by 101 units, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We consider such state of affairs unacceptable. We intend to continue work in order to ensure the fulfillment by the US side of its obligations under the most important international treaty in the sphere of reducing and limiting nuclear missile weapons … We hope that Washington will take a constructive approach to resolving this extremely urgent problem," Moscow stressed.

READ MORE: US Certifies Russian Tu-214 Aircraft for Open Skies Treaty Flights — Pentagon

The New START Treaty entered into force in 2011. The term for the agreement was set at 10 years with the possibility of having it extended for another five. The treaty builds on several previous joint non-proliferation arrangements and limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers, and nuclear warheads

The talks on extending the agreement have been delayed over mutual concerns over the other party's adherence.

READ MORE: Russia Fully Complies With Treaty on Open Skies – Lawmaker