Register
00:56 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, tail number 58-0171, nicknamed Lil Peach II is seen chopped up per the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia, at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz

    Russian FM Cannot Confirm US Has Reduced Weapons to START Treaty Levels

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US State Department has recently released the data on the total number of US strategic offensive weapons as of September 1, 2018. According to the Russian ministry, the US data is aimed at indicating that Washington has achieved levels under the Article 2 of New START, however Moscow "cannot confirm such claims."

    The Russian Foreign Ministry noted in a statement on Monday that the alleged compliance had been achieved by Washington due to re-equipment of a number of US UGM-133 Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missiles as well as Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers in a way so that Russia could not that "these strategic offensive weapons had been brought into a condition unsuitable for the use of nuclear weapons."

    Tu-214OS (Open Sky) aircraft
    © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
    US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars
    "Moreover, the United States does not count four mine launchers intended for training, saying that they are undeveloped and unilaterally reclassifying them into the category of ‘training mines,’ which is not provided for in the Treaty," the ministry underlined.

    Thus, the United States exceeds the maximum allowed number of weapons under Article 2 by 101 units, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    "We consider such state of affairs unacceptable. We intend to continue work in order to ensure the fulfillment by the US side of its obligations under the most important international treaty in the sphere of reducing and limiting nuclear missile weapons … We hope that Washington will take a constructive approach to resolving this extremely urgent problem," Moscow stressed.

    READ MORE: US Certifies Russian Tu-214 Aircraft for Open Skies Treaty Flights — Pentagon

    The New START Treaty entered into force in 2011. The term for the agreement was set at 10 years with the possibility of having it extended for another five. The treaty builds on several previous joint non-proliferation arrangements and limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers, and nuclear warheads

    The talks on extending the agreement have been delayed over mutual concerns over the other party's adherence.

    READ MORE: Russia Fully Complies With Treaty on Open Skies – Lawmaker

    Related:

    US Decisions on START Treaty Will Depend on Russia’s Actions – State Department
    US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars
    Russian MoD Ready to Discuss START Treaty, Intensify Contacts
    No Talks on New START Treaty Between Russia, US Underway - Moscow
    Russia, US to Enter New Arms Race if New Start Treaty Not Extended – Ex-Diplomat
    Tags:
    reduction, arms, START treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse