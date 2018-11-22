Register
14:07 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MI6. File photo

    UK Spy Agency Wants to Prevent Trump From Publishing Russia Probe Files - Report

    CC BY 2.0 / DAVID HOLT / London January 12 2018 (143) MI6 SIS
    World
    Get short URL
    103

    The row pertains to an FBI request to wiretap a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, which was made a month ahead of the 2016 US presidential elections. Earlier this month, President Trump said that he was "very seriously" considering declassifying the documents related to Russia's alleged interference in the US elections.

    The UK's MI6 intelligence chiefs are trying hard to keep US President Donald Trump from publishing classified information on a probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, according to The Telegraph.

    The documents are related to an FBI investigation into Carter Page, a former foreign policy advisor to the Trump election campaign.  

    In particular, the memos singled out October 2016, when the FBI received permission to wiretap Page from a secret court created under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

    READ MORE: Mueller Critic Whitaker Has 'No Concerns' About Russia Probe — Sen. Graham

    Trump's allies, for their part, claim, that the FBI abused their powers by failing to stick to relevant process, demanding that the documents on the case should be released.

    British intelligence chiefs, in turn, have "genuine concern" that secret UK sources could be revealed if the documents are published, The Telegraph cited figures familiar with the matter as saying.

    Also, the newspaper quoted an unnamed intelligence source who supports the British position as saying that "it [the publication] boils down to the exposure of people" and that "we don't want to reveal sources and methods".

    READ MORE: US House Report Accuses Russia of Election Meddling, Finds No Proof

    Another source claimed that Britain is alarmed over a possible dangerous "precedent" which could prod people to avoid sharing information because they would bear in mind that it could be made public someday.

    In September, Trump announced his decision to declassify 21 pages from one of the memos but then backtracked. Earlier in November, he stressed that he was "very seriously" considering the move again.

    READ MORE: US Hasn't Presented Evidence of Russia's Alleged Election Meddling — Envoy

    Nigel Farage (R) and Donald Trump
    © Photo: Twitter / Nigel Farage‏
    US Special Counsel Mueller Seeks Details on Nigel Farage for Russian Probe
    The US intelligence community has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election in order to influence the results of the vote in favour of then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, arguing that they had never been substantiated and insisting that Moscow does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

    Trump and the White House, in turn, have repeatedly denied allegations of collusion, with the US president calling the probe a "witch hunt".

    Related:

    No Evidence of "Successful" Russian Meddling in UK Elections - British Gov't
    US Intel, Media Spread Fake Reports on Alleged Russian Election Meddling
    UK Lawmakers Claim Alleged Russian Meddling Evidence Might Be 'Tip of Iceberg'
    Tags:
    interference, court, information, election campaign, intelligence, 2016 US presidential elections, FBI, MI6, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse