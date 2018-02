US Hasn't Presented Evidence of Russia's Alleged Election Meddling - Envoy

The US Justice Department has indicted 13 Russian citizens and three entities for the alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in the United States in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The Russian presidential envoy said in the wake of fresh accusations from the US that Moscow so far hasn't seen any evidence of the so-called election interference. He stressed that Moscow gave explanations to the US regarding meddling allegations before and after Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential vote.

Washington makes unfounded accusations against Russian citizens instead of cooperating on cybersecurity, the envoy noted.

