Register
09:38 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia Will Endorse Solution to Kosovo Issue if Serbia Accepts It - Lavrov

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will be ready to consider, in a constructive manner, a solution on the settlement of relations with Kosovo, which would be acceptable to Serbia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    “If Belgrade considers any settlement option acceptable to Serbia, we will be ready to consider it in a constructive manner. It’s inappropriate to speculate about the possible content of one or another option,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Srpski telegraf newspaper.

    READ MORE: Serbia Launches Biggest Military Drills in Its History Involving 8,000 Troops

    Moscow will keep supporting Belgrade's position on Kosovo on the international arena and will remain Serbia's ally in the process of the Kosovo settlement, Lavrov said.

    "In Russia, our Serbian friends have the most consistent and sincere ally in the process of the Kosovo settlement. I am certain that the main help on our part is in support of Belgrade's position, based on the need to adhere to the requirements of Resolution 1244, on the international arena," Lavrov told Srpski Telegraf newspaper.

    Checkpoint outside Pristina
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    EU Urges Kosovo, Serbia to Refrain From Deterioration of Bilateral Ties
    The minister stressed that Russia would promote Belgrade's stance through various international organizations, including the United Nations, Interpol, the World Trade Organization, and many others.

    The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Serbia, where he is expected to hold talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, will contribute to the further strengthening of Moscow-Belgrade ties, according to Sergei Lavrov.

    Vucic on Wednesday expressed hope that Putin's January visit would become the most productive ever in terms of substance and the number of agreements to be signed.

    "We believe that the results of the upcoming high-level talks will contribute to further strengthening of multi-aspect Russian-Serbian ties," Lavrov told Srpski Telegraf newspaper.

    The foreign minister added that the high-level dialogue between Russia and Serbia was regular and usually had a tightly packed agenda.

    READ MORE: West Urges Serbia to Stop Diplomatic Activities Against Kosovo Recognition — FM

    Lavrov remarked on the continuing cooperation on trade and economy, implementation of joint investment projects and plans for the development of Serbia's gas transport network.

    "We see a lot of interest in student exchanges between Russian and Serbian universities. We will facilitate it as much as we can. So, there are really many topics that our leaders could discuss," Lavrov said.

    Putin's visit to Belgrade is expected to take place in mid-January, but the exact date is unknown yet.

    The West insists on trying to turn the Balkans into yet another "staging ground" against Russia, no lessons have been taken from the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov added.

    "It seems as if the lessons from the tragedy in Ukraine have not been learned. Today, there are persistent efforts to turn the Balkans into yet another staging ground against Russia," Lavrov told Srpski Telegraf newspaper.

    According to Lavrov, the countries of the region "are being asked insistently to make a choice: Either they are with Moscow, or with Brussels and Washington."

    READ MORE: EU to Support Any Mutually Agreed Deal in Serbia-Kosovo Dispute — Mogherini

    The minister said that Moscow knew that Belgrade was under pressure to decrease cooperation with Russia and saw that Serbia was "resisting confidently."

    "Moscow appreciates Serbia's independent multi-faceted foreign policy that, I am sure, corresponds to the key interests of your people," Lavrov said.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Did Serbia Ask for S-300 Missiles From Russia?
    Instead of building together with Russia a security architecture based on the principles of equality, Western countries opted for "a dead-end way of increasing the geopolitical territories under their control, creating new demarcation lines on the European continent," the minister said, when asked about the attempts of the Western officials to alienate Serbia from Russia.

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade did not recognize that decision. The UN Security Council Resolution 1244, in particular, provides the framework for the resolution of the conflict between the two sides.

    Pristina and Belgrade are engaged in an EU-facilitated dialogue aimed at the normalization of relations between the sides.

    Related:

    Vucic Warns Serbia Could 'Receive Nothing' Over Kosovo Border Issue
    Serbian President Says to Visit Kosovo on Saturday
    West Broke Yugoslavia Up and Continues Punishing Serbs - Analyst
    Tags:
    World Trade Organization (WTO), Sergei Lavrov, Kosovo, Serbia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse