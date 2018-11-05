West Urges Serbia to Stop Diplomatic Activities Against Kosovo Recognition - FM

"The Albanian side complains about me to the Westerners, and the West demands to stop it [diplomatic activities against recognition of Kosovo’s independence], because it irritates the Albanians and allegedly harms the dialogue, while their lobbying for wider recognition of [Kosovo’s] independence and for [its] membership of international organizations is [portrayed as] normal," Dacic told the Vecernje novosti newspaper.
On November 4, Dacic announced that Grenada became the ninth country to lately withdraw its recognition of the self-proclaimed republic, following the suit of Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lesotho and Dominica.
READ MORE: Serbia's Vucic: Kosovar Albanian 'Kosovo Army' to Be Established in November
The exact number of states that recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republic is unclear, as leaders of some countries at times make contradictory statements on the issue. According to the newspaper, the number of such nations dropped to 102 nations as a result of Belgrade’s diplomatic activities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)