Register
18:12 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kosovo Albanians wave the Kosovo flag during a celebration marking the 4th anniversary of the Kosovo's declaration of independence in Pristina on February 17, 2012

    EU to Support Any Mutually Agreed Deal in Serbia-Kosovo Dispute - Mogherini

    © AFP 2018 / ARMEND NIMANI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini refused to comment on the idea of exchanging territories between Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, noting that the main outcome of Friday's talks in Vienna was the European Union's readiness to support any mutually agreed solution based on international law.

    "I have seen around the table today in these days very strong support for the dialogue, for the commitment and the engagement of Vucic and Thaci in this delicate phase… Next week we will continue the dialogue with Thaci and Vucic. Whatever outcome that is mutually agreed would get our support provided it is as it is being discussed currently, in line with international law and with the European Union acquis," Mogherini said at a press conference.

    Serb March in support of Serbia's territorial integrity
    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    Vucic Calls on Kosovo Serbs Not to 'React to Provocation' Despite Tensions
    Earlier in the day, EU foreign ministers held informal talks in the Austrian capital, focusing on the Balkans, including the border conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. In early August, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he favored partitioning Kosovo along ethnic lines as a means of avoiding further conflicts.

    According to this plan, Serbia would give up its southern areas, mostly inhabited by Albanians, for Kosovo's territories where the Serbian population prevails. However, President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci rejected the idea.

    READ MORE: Kosovo Authorities Reject Plan to Exchange Territories With Serbia — Reports

    Prizren, Kosovo
    CC0
    Serbian President Calls Security Council Meeting Over Situation in Kosovo - Reports
    Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008, which over 100 UN member states officially recognized, while Serbia still considers Kosovo as its Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija. In 2013, the Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo was signed, which marked the beginning of cooperation.

    The next round of negotiations between Thaci and Vucic, mediated by Mogherini, is scheduled for September 7 in Brussels.

    The European Union expects that an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo would be concluded by spring 2019.

    Related:

    Kosovo Albanians Voting For Serbia With Their Passports
    Kosovo Cancels Border Control With Albania, Scraps Roaming Charges - Reports
    Professor Explains Who Stands Behind Violent Attacks on Kosovo Serbs
    Kosovo to Assume Responsibility for All Its Judicial Executive Powers
    Tags:
    dispute, border, European Union, Federica Mogherini, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse