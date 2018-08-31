EU to Support Any Mutually Agreed Deal in Serbia-Kosovo Dispute - Mogherini

"I have seen around the table today in these days very strong support for the dialogue, for the commitment and the engagement of Vucic and Thaci in this delicate phase… Next week we will continue the dialogue with Thaci and Vucic. Whatever outcome that is mutually agreed would get our support provided it is as it is being discussed currently, in line with international law and with the European Union acquis," Mogherini said at a press conference.
According to this plan, Serbia would give up its southern areas, mostly inhabited by Albanians, for Kosovo's territories where the Serbian population prevails. However, President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci rejected the idea.
READ MORE: Kosovo Authorities Reject Plan to Exchange Territories With Serbia — ReportsKosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008, which over 100 UN member states officially recognized, while Serbia still considers Kosovo as its Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija. In 2013, the Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo was signed, which marked the beginning of cooperation.
The next round of negotiations between Thaci and Vucic, mediated by Mogherini, is scheduled for September 7 in Brussels.
The European Union expects that an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo would be concluded by spring 2019.
