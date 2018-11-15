US Sanctions 17 Saudis, Including Crown Prince Top Aide, Over Khashoggi Killing

Earlier Thursday, Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb demanded the death penalty for five out of 11 defendants who are accused in the case of the murder of the Saudi dissident journalist in a Saudi diplomatic compound in Istanbul.

The US Treasury introduced sanctions against 17 Saudi nationals over their suspected roles in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a spokeperson has said.

Earlier, an informed source told Reuters that the sanctions would include restrictions against Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as Mohammed Alotaibi, Counsul General at Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi prosecutor general's office demanded the death penalty for five individuals suspected of ordering Khashoggi's murder and carrying it out. If convicted, the suspects will be beheaded. Saudi authorities detained 21 individuals over the incident, with 11 of them charged since then.

Prosecutors said former deputy intelligence chief Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri was the highest-level figure in the plot, and ordered the 'negotiating team' of security men to travel to Istanbul and bring Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia. The head of this 'negotiating team' later gave the order to kill Khashoggi in the event that the operation to convince him to return to the Kingdom failed. Earlier, Saudi authorities had implied that Khashoggi had died accidentally during a "fist fight" at the consulate.

