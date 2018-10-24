UK Security Chief Raises Alarm Over MP's Business Interests in Russia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Conservative peers in the House of Lords have been urged to come clean about their business interests in Russia, The Times reported Wednesday.

In a letter to the House of Commons, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace described being contacted by lawmakers from the upper house "requesting government assistance for Russian associates," The Times said.

Wallace said he had refused to discuss sanctions on Russia with Lord Barker of Battle, who chairs En+, a Russian energy giant.

The outlet also pointed at Robert Skidelsky, a former board member of Rusnano Capital, who is reportedly a non-executive director of Russneft, a Russian oil refining firm.

Tom Brake, a spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, said it was time for peers to give up their ties to Russian companies unless these businesses could prove their independence.

His sentiment was echoed by Bob Seely, of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, while a spokesperson at the House of Lords told the paper there were no plans to ban peers from having business interests in Russia.