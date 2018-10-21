Register
12:57 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson

    UK Ready to Back US Plans to Exit INF Treaty to Send 'Clear Message' to Russia

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    World
    Get short URL
    419

    On Friday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was preparing to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty as soon as next week.

    Speaking to The Financial Times, British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has made it plain that London will support Washington's decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the US and Russia.

    "Our close and long-term ally, of course, is the United States, and we will be absolutely resolute with the United States in hammering home a clear message that Russia needs to respect the [INF] Treaty obligation that it signed," Williamson pointed out.

    READ MORE: Foul Play: US Violates INF Accord, But Blames Russia For It

    At the same time, he stressed that the UK would like to see "this treaty continue to stand."

    "But it does require two parties to be committed to it and at the moment you have one party that is ignoring it. It is Russia that is in breach and it is Russia that needs to get its house in order," Williamson said, blaming Moscow for making a "mockery" of the INF Treaty.

    His remarks came as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is alarmed by Trump's intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty, which he characterized as US "blackmailing attempts."

    READ MORE: Moscow Calls on NATO to Refrain From Accusing Russia of Violating INF Treaty

    Ryabkov said that the US accusations toward Russia regarding the document seem to be aimed at concealing its own violations of the treaty. He added that the US has no reason to say that Russia is violating the INF treaty, and that all of the accusations were unsubstantiated.

    Ryabkov warned that if the US continues to withdraw unilaterally from its agreements, then Russia will adopt a range of retaliatory measures, including military ones.

    READ MORE: Why INF Treaty Between US, Russia Remains Key to Global Security

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    'Major Blow' to Global Stability System: Russian Lawmakers React to Trump's INF Pullout Decision
    The New York Times reported on Friday that the US plans to  withdraw from the INF Treaty next week due to Russia's alleged violations of the document, and that national security adviser John Bolton will notify Russia about the move during his upcoming visit to Moscow.

    Over the past few years, Russia and the US have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty, which was signed by the USSR and the US back in 1987.

    The document stipulates the elimination of nuclear and conventional missiles and their launchers with ranges of 500–1,000 kilometers (310–620 miles) and 1,000–5,500 kilometers (620–3,420 miles).

    Related:

    Top 5 Facts to Know About UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson
    US Allegations of Russia Violating INF Treaty Absolutely Unfounded – Moscow
    US Anti-Russia Hysteria Hinders Cooperation on North Korea, INF Treaty
    Trump Orders to Determine if Russia Violated INF Treaty
    Tags:
    ally, decision, accusations, message, INF treaty, Gavin Williamson, Britain, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse