Trump Cabinet Unified in Calls for Probe Into Khashoggi Disappearance - Report

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Saudi King Salman for his commitment to a transparent investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, during his visit to Riyadh to discuss this issue with senior Saudi government officials and royal family members.

While Trump administration stands completely united in calling for an investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, it also enjoys a significant relationship with Riyadh, a senior administration official revealed on Tuesday.

"We are, I think, completely unified in this administration about calling for an investigation into this. We need to get the facts of what happened," the official told media. "Of course… we have a longstanding relationship that is very significant to us, but that doesn't mean we're in any way ignoring or downplaying this episode."

He also added that the White House coninutes to believe that "those who are responsible for it have to be held accountable."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting with Saudi King Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who agreed on the need for a "thorough" investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance, spokesperson for the State Department Heather Nauert noted in a statement.

Pompeo also thanked King Salman for his commitment to a transparent investigation into the case.

Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's policies, vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document, as reported by Turkish media. The Saudi authorities said that the journalist left the consulate on the same day that he arrived.

After Ankara claimed that Khashoggi could’ve been arrested or even killed while inside the diplomatic mission, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman replied that Turkish authorities could search the Consulate General building if necessary.

